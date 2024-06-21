You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/06/2024

  • 21/06/2024
The base rate decision and declining inflation were the two events that grabbed our readers' interest this week.

The news of the collapse of broker firm Your Mortgage Decisions also received interest, as did the view that Consumer Duty would have a significant impact on how mortgage advice is given.

 

Base rate cut not expected until late summer

 

Broker Your Mortgage Decisions closed under fee pressures owing £1.2m

 

Inflation drop could pave way for lower mortgage rates – Rightmove

 

Reform UK plan to restore landlord tax relief and introduce £750k stamp duty threshold

 

Natwest lowers new business rates by up to 0.17%

 

Consumer Duty will mark new era of continuously changing advice – Hunt

 

Frustration for borrowers as Bank of England holds firm on 5.25% base rate

 

Most broker fees kept stable but a fifth will increase following lender caps – poll results

 

Inflation finally hits 2% target after three years

 

Base rate hold may ensure market stability and lead to lower mortgage pricing – reaction

