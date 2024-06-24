Iress and Acre extend partnership to bolster mortgage lending

Mortgage software provider Iress and adviser client relationship management (CRM) platform Acre have renewed their contract to further support mortgage lending.

Iress will integrate its mortgage sourcing data and its Lender Connect platform into Acre’s software to enhance sourcing and affordability capabilities for brokers.

Lender Connect sets out to speed up the application process by connecting lender and broker platforms.

Iress and Acre hope the enhancement to their partnership will provide more efficient case management.

Iress and Acre first teamed up in 2022 to give brokers access to lenders and submit applications without the need to rekey information.

Warren O’Connell, head of business development, sourcing at Iress, said: “In today’s economic environment, it’s essential that brokers can give their customers the most up-to-date and broadest range of mortgage information. Iress’ collaboration with Acre, along with Iress’ unmatched product coverage, ensures their brokers have as much information as possible to make informed recommendations for their customers.”

Justus Brown (pictured), CEO and founder of Acre, added: “Iress has played an integral role in the Acre experience for the past two years, allowing advisers to eliminate the time-consuming process of rekeying data for every decision in principle [DIP] or application. We are thrilled to be able to expand our collaboration to bring the future of mortgage and protection technology to brokers.

“As a result, brokers can run the entire mortgage journey in one place and secure the right deal for the customer every time, while preventing foreseeable harm.”