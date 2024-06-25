Raw Capital Partners reduces BTL rates

Raw Capital Partners has reduced the cost of its fixed rate buy-to-let deal for non-UK residents and UK expats.

The Guernsey-based investment management firm’s introductory buy-to-let fixed rate has been reduced from 6.99% to 6.49% for a limited period.

The buy-to-let deal is available up to 65% loan to value (LTV). Loan sizes of between £50,000 and £4m are available for a single property, or up to £8.5m to a single borrower.

The 6.49% introductory fixed rate is available to UK expats and non-UK residents on the condition that they complete before 31 October 2024.

The buy-to-let property must be located in a major UK town or city.

Ben Nichols, interim managing director of Raw Capital Partners, said: “As the company continues to grow, we’re seeing increased demand from brokers working with international clients – a group that often struggles to find support from other lenders.

“Appetite for UK residential property remains strong among international investors, so our focus is on ensuring they are well served from a finance perspective.“

Last month, Raw Capital Partners announced the allocation of more than £100m towards lending to foreign nationals and UK expats.

The company plans to grow the Raw Mortgage Fund from £185m to £1bn in the coming years.