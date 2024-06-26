Proptech Sprift appoints Harte as head of financial services

Property data firm Sprift Technologies has hired Pete Harte as head of Sprift for financial services.

Harte has more than 30 years of experience in financial services, and was most recently at Dashly for two-and-a-half years as its sales development manager. Before that, he worked at Mortgage Brain in a similar role for 11 years.

Sprift provides property reports on residential homes in the UK as well as property data solutions to estate agency brands including Purplebricks.

It also works with intermediaries in providing its services to LSL and Tembo.

The platform offers a source of data on residential properties, pulling information from organisations including HM Land Registry, Google Maps, Ofsted and the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The platform can be integrated into client relationship management (CRM) and case management systems and enables advisers to gain information on a property early on in the mortgage advice process.

Sprift is also a founding member of the Open Property Data Association (OPDA).

A pivotal time for Sprift

Harte (pictured) said: “It’s great to be joining Sprift at such a pivotal time for the business. There is so much discussion in the lending sector around the applicant, their affordability, the relevant criteria and relevant product based on their circumstances, but the one thing that has always been lacking is technology at the point of sale [that] supports the understanding of the property.

“Brokers and advisers produce a European Standardised Information Sheet [ESIS] or a key facts illustration [KFI] report, an affordability report and a criteria report, but the industry has never had a way, up until now, of putting all the relevant property data into one simple, clear and concise document.”

He added: “Any lending decision is based on two things, which are of course the applicant and the asset. The Sprift platform supports all parties involved in the transaction, but particularly enables brokers and advisers to fully understand the property at the earliest point in their conversations with the applicant, either for purchase or remortgage. This instant, in-depth view of the property means that the broker or adviser can quickly and easily understand any specifics [that] may have an impact on where they can place that deal, saving everyone involved time and stress.”

Matt Gilpin, CEO of Sprift, said: “It’s an absolute coup for Sprift to secure Pete in a leadership role and I’m delighted to welcome him on board. We’ve spent the last year refining and adding to the various datasets within the Sprift platform, and now have the most extensive dataset available containing up to 300 pieces of key information on all 29.59 million residential properties in the UK, with data supplied directly from trusted and official sources. We’ve already proven the use case with a leading network of mortgage brokers who are innovative thinkers and early adopters of our product.

“The results that they have generated in terms of converting business and reducing fall-throughs [have] been so significant that we’re now ready to roll out what we believe is the best-in-class solution for lenders, brokers and in-house advisers. Using Sprift at the earliest point of engagement with the client is proving to increase enquiries to application conversions by up to 50%. Together with Pete’s acumen, industry expertise and relationships, we’re confident in our growth plans for the rest of 2024 and beyond in the financial services sector.”

Harte added: “The opportunity to work with Sprift and head up a division knowing that there is a massive opportunity to improve the quality of the data shared and above all else, create better consumer outcomes, was an opportunity too good to miss. I am incredibly confident in our offering and the value it will provide the sector, and I’m looking forward to spearheading our growth together with the team.”