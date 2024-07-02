You are here: Home - News -

BTL rental yields rise across all regions in England and Wales

  • 02/07/2024
Landlords across every region of England and Wales have enjoyed a year-on-year increase in yields, with the North East achieving double-digit returns.

Quarterly, however, some regions have lost momentum, with Yorkshire and the Humber losing its top spot in the table and falling to fifth place with an average yield of 7.6%, down from 8.5% last quarter.

 

Market leader

Top of Fleet’s yield table is the North East, where landlords have seen yields rise by 1.6 percentage points over the last 12 months, from 8.5% to 10.1%.

Taking the second and third places are the North West and Wales with 8.4% and 8.3% yields, a rise of 0.9 and 1.3 percentage points respectively.

Ranking in last place is Greater London, where landlords saw yields rise by 0.8 percentage points to 6.1%.

Overall, average rental returns rose by percentage point from 6.6% to 7.6% between Q2 2023 and Q2 this year.

There remains an ongoing North/South divide, with regions in the North topping the table.

However, Greater London, the South East, East Anglia, and the South West have not just seen average yields increase yearly, but also quarter-on-quarter.

Landlords in Greater London, however, are still receiving the highest average monthly rent at £2,024, followed by East Anglia at £1,594. Tenants living in the North East are typically charged the most affordable rents, at £768 on average.

Rising yields are no surprise, said the lender, when tenant demand continues to outstrip the supply of available properties.

 

Anticipated rate cut

Fleet said it anticipates movements in the bank base rate and swap rates to determine short-term product pricing, with the expectation that the Bank of England would cut rates in August or September, and swaps reflecting the market belief that rates would continue to fall.

Steve Cox (pictured), chief commercial officer at Fleet, said: “The requirements for an ongoing strong yield are clearly not going away, particularly in a higher-interest-rate environment in which many refinancing landlord borrowers are having to pay far more for their monthly mortgages than they did up to five years ago.

“When it comes to mortgage pricing, it showed a clearly increase in quarter two. However, with inflation now down to target, once we have the general election out of the way, we would anticipate a base rate cut in either August or September, and swap rates will move to reflect further cuts in the not-so-near future.”

Economists have echoed Fleet’s sentiment, predicting a rate cut will arrive in August, reducing the base rate from its current position of 5.25%.

Fleet’s average loan size decreased on the previous quarter, down from £196k to £171k. However, the average rental cover at loan origination continued to increase from 175% to 178%.

Property purchase business in Q2 2024 increased, with 42% from landlords who want to buy a property, compared to the longer-term quarterly trend of 30%.

Some 80% of all Q2 2024 applications were for limited companies, while 20% were made by private investors.

