Suffolk BS ups max loan size and cuts fees

Suffolk Building Society has doubled its maximum loan size from £1m to £2m and lowered fees for those borrowing over £1m.

The updated maximum loan size has been applied across all standard residential and expat residential capital and interest mortgages up to 80% loan to value (LTV).

It replaces two specific large loan mortgage products for residential and expat residential brought out in January this year.

There will also be lower fees on borrowing over £1m as a result of this change.

The lender said that by upping the loan size across these two product types will increase borrower product choice and simplify the range for brokers.

In its residential and expat range, there is a two-year discount capital and interest product at 80% LTV along with a two-year fixed rate product and a five-year fixed rate deal.

Charlotte Grimshaw, head of intermediary relations and mortgage sales at Suffolk Building Society, said: “We know brokers love our common sense approach to lending, and we appreciate that they’re busy people who want to concentrate on helping their clients, so we’re keeping things as simple as possible to make their lives easier.

“We also understand that house prices are rising and want to widen the product choice for this loan type. Within the expat market in particular, choice is often limited, especially in recent years, so we’re always striving for ways to better support this underserved niche.”

Suffolk Building Society has also recently made changes to criteria around currencies, child maintenance and maximum storeys for flats.