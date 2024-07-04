Atom Bank re-signs Iress’ MSO contract for another five years

Atom Bank and Iress have re-signed a five-year contract for Iress’ mortgage sales and origination (MSO) software.

Atom Bank has been using the MSO software since 2016 and, as an “original seed client”, has helped shape the product offering since inception.

Last year, it was announced that the MSO software had been extended to support newer homeownership schemes.

MSO offers the lender sales and origination functionality, which allows straight-through processing and workflow automations.

This includes scan and attach at point of sale (POS) to automated offer production.

All of this reduces the time to offer and offers a “consistent and transparent mortgage originations process”.

Andrew Simon, Iress MSO’s CEO, said: “We’re delighted that Atom Bank has chosen to continue our partnership for another five years. Iress has been committed to helping Atom Bank push the boundaries of what’s possible in the mortgage space and we’re proud to be part of why they have won the Best Online Mortgage Lender award at the What Mortgage Awards six years in a row. We’re excited to see what innovations the next five years will bring.”

Chris Storey, Atom Bank’s chief commercial officer, said: “Our digital mortgage process currently allows us to offer over one in four mortgage applications the same day, and provides an overall proposition delivering our vision of speed, ease and value for money for customers.

“During our time as an MSO customer, we’re particularly pleased to have won ‘Best Online Mortgage Lender’ at the What Mortgage Awards six years in a row. Iress has been a key partner for us since we launched our mortgage proposition, so we’re delighted to continue the successful relationship.

“We are pushing the boundaries of how we use technology to speed up outdated mortgage application processes, resulting in faster decisions for brokers and their clients. We are already streets ahead of most high street lenders when it comes to speed to offer, and we’re by no means finished, so it’s great to have Iress on board for that ongoing journey.”