You are here: Home - News -

News

Barclays cuts residential and buy-to-let mortgage rates

by:
  • 04/07/2024
  • 0
Barclays cuts residential and buy-to-let mortgage rates
Barclays has reduced mortgage rates across its residential and buy-to-let (BTL) deals, the second round of pricing cuts in as many weeks.

For existing borrowers, its premier purchase five-year fixed mortgage at 60% loan to value (LTV) with an £899 fee has been lowered from 4.25% to 4.22%. The loan size for this product ranges from £5,000 to £2m. 

Barclays has also made changes to rates for its existing borrowers reward range, such as a two-year fix at 60% LTV with a £999 fee, which has been reduced from 4.75% to 4.67%. The fee-free equivalent has been cut from 4.98% to 4.9%. 

At 75% LTV, the corresponding rates have been cut to 4.75% and 4.96% respectively. Meanwhile, at 85% LTV, the equivalent products now have rates of 5.22% and 5.43% respectively. 

Within the existing borrower reward range, the option for loans over 85% LTV with no fee has been cut by 0.2% to 5.87%. 

Barclays has also reduced five- and 10-year fixed rate options within this offering. 

Across its BTL mortgages, Barclays has reduced its existing borrower reward two-year fix at 65% LTV from 5.15% to 4.95%. This has a £1,795 fee. 

The fee-free option has been lowered to 5.5%, down from 5.3%. 

At 75% LTV, the equivalent products now have rates of 5% and 5.34% respectively. 

For borrowers wanting a five-year fix, the corresponding options at 65% LTV are priced at 4.34% with a £1,795 fee and 4.58% with no fee. 

For the option over 75% LTV, the rate on the fee-free deal will be cut from 5.75% to 5.55%. 

 

More lenders to cut mortgage rates? 

This is the second time in two weeks that Barclays has reduced its mortgage pricing for existing borrowers, and the lender follows HSBC, Natwest, Santander, TSB and Halifax in lowering rates recently. 

Mark Harris, chief executive of SPF Private Clients, said: ‘With the big five lenders – Barclays, HSBC, Santander, TSB, Halifax and Natwest – reducing their mortgage rates, lenders continue to jostle for business as they ramp up the summer sales. 

“Those lenders who haven’t yet repriced are likely to follow suit, as long as service levels allow.” 

He added: “Even though swap rates, which underpin the pricing of fixed-rate mortgages, are not showing a consistent downwards trend, the need to generate more business seems to be motivating lenders to tweak their rates. 

“It’s good news for borrowers, many of whom are struggling with affordability after successive rate rises and then holds. Expectations of a rate reduction in August are high.” 

According to Chatham Financial, the two-year swap rate was 4.48% on 2 July, down from 4.61% last month. The five-year swap rate fell from 4.05% to 3.98% over the same period. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Has the removal of the affordability stress test had an impact on the mortgage market?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.