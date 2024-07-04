You are here: Home - News -

News

CLC cautions conveyancers on improper post-completion work

by:
  • 04/07/2024
  • 0
CLC cautions conveyancers on improper post-completion work
The Council for Licensed Conveyancers (CLC) has raised concerns about how post-completion work is being done.

In its 2024 Risk Agenda, the regulator said some work was not being done “properly and promptly”. 

It warned that some conveyancers could “fall into the trap” of not finishing off a transaction after it has completed, and they have taken their fee. 

The CLC’s annual publication included a list of the biggest risks faced by the regulator’s regulated community that have been uncovered during its monitoring and inspection work throughout the year. 

Its Risk Agenda report also included anti-money laundering (AML), sanctions, conflicts of interest, the Accounts Code and complaints handling. 

The CLC added post-completion to the Risk Agenda this year, saying it had become a “growing concern” as some failures were only spotted years later after causing “significant risk, stress and delays to consumers and other interested parties”. 

 

Post-completion treated as an ‘afterthought’ 

The regulator said although there were delays from HM Land Registry, these were made worse by “slow or sloppy” title change applications from conveyancers. 

The Risk Agenda stated: “The data that the CLC receives from HM Land Registry on requisition rates gives cause for concern that some practices are not taking their responsibility seriously or are using HM Land Registry to check their work rather than making an effort to ensure that it is accurate to begin with.

“Some seem to treat post-completion matters as an afterthought, as it is undertaken after they collect their fee. The reality is that clients have been charged for this work and there is an obligation to perform it promptly and with diligence. Taking the fee and not completing the work is a breach of the Accounts Code and demonstrates a lack of integrity.” 

The CLC said a lack of post-completion processes could be adding to a problem that was first identified last year, relating to failures to comply with undertakings. The regulator has published a new Advisory Note on this. 

Its report said: “While we understand that sometimes an individual breach is due to the action/inaction of a third party – such as a lender or management company – the CLC is increasing its activity on this issue and tracking practices where we are seeing repeated or systemic breaches. 

“Problems can emerge from practices not having proper processes in place post-completion or even to provide undertakings in the first place.” 

 

A review of the conveyancer Complaints Code 

The CLC said it would review the Complaints Code this year in light of new guidance from the Legal Services Board, and probe into complaints handling to focus on firms responsible for a “disproportionate number” of referrals to the Legal Ombudsman (LeO). 

Last year, complaints handling accounted for around £1m of the CLC’s overall budget of £3.65m, despite six out of 10 firms not accounting for complaints to the LeO. 

Sheila Kumar, chief executive of the CLC, said: “The good news for consumers is that licensed conveyancers are dedicated professionals who our monitoring shows provide excellent services under often stressful circumstances.

“But trip wires abound in the modern legal landscape and the Risk Agenda is part of our work to ensure the lawyers the CLC regulates [do] not fall over them.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Has the removal of the affordability stress test had an impact on the mortgage market?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/