HSBC and Yorkshire BS lower fixed rates – round-up

HSBC will lower a range of its existing residential customer switching, borrowing more, residential first-time buyer and homemover, remortgage and international rates.

The changes will come into force from 5 July, with further details of the rate changes available on HSBC’s intermediary page.

The lender has also brought out a cashback incentive offering for its residential first-time buyer products at 60%, 70% and 75% loan to value (LTV) and upped its cashback incentive offering for its residential first-time buyer energy-efficiency homes range at the same LTV tiers.

In its existing residential customer switching fee-saver products, two- and five-year fixed rates between 60% and 90% LTV will be cut, while three-year fixed rates will go down from 70% and 90% LTV.

Two-, three- and five-year fixed rate standard products up to 90% LTV and five-year fixed premier exclusive products will fall.

In its existing residential customer borrower more range, fee-saver deals on two-, three- and five-year terms up to 90% LTV will fall, along with standard products and its five-year fixed premier exclusive deal.

Within its residential first-time buyer and homemover range, two-, three- and five-year fixed fee-saver products up to 95% will be cut, and standard products on the same terms will be reduced up to 90% LTV along with its five-year premier exclusive products.

Two-, three- and five-year fixed fee-saver deals in its energy-efficient range for first-time buyers and homemovers up to 95% LTV will be lowered, and for standard products this applies up to 95% LTV.

On the remortgage side, two-year fixed rate fee-saver deals between 70% and 90% LTV will fall, while three- and five-year fixed rate changes will be made between 60% and 90% LTV.

Two-, three- and five-year fixed rate standard products up to 90% LTV will also be lowered, and its five-year fixed premier exclusive deal will also fall.

In its remortgage cashback range, cuts have been made to its two-year fixed fee-saver deal between 70% and 90% LTV, while two- and five-year fixed rate standard and five-year fixed rate fee-saver products up to 90% LTV will decrease.

Similar changes have been made to its residential remortgage energy-efficient home and remortgage energy-efficiency cashback ranges.

In its international residential range, two-year fixed fee-saver deals at 70% and 75% LTV are going down, and three- and five-year fixed fee-saver products from 60% to 75% LTV will be cut. The latter also applied to two-, three- and five-year fixed rate standard products and five-year fixed premier exclusive deals.

HSBC last lowered rates across its range at the end of June.

Yorkshire BS slashes remortgage and other rates by up to 0.2%

Yorkshire Building Society has lowered mortgage rates by up to 0.2%, effective immediately, including remortgage deals.

Highlights of the range include a five-year fixed remortgage rate at 80% loan to value (LTV) decreasing from 4.99% to 4.84%. It has a £1,495 fee, free valuation and free remortgage legal work.

Other examples include its five-year fixed remortgage rate at 75% LTV falling from 4.89% to 4.69%. It is subject to a £295 fee, £250 cashback, free valuations and free remortgage legal work.

The lender’s two-year fixed purchase rate at 75% LTV has gone down from 4.99% to 4.89%. It comes with a £1,495 fee and free valuation.

Ben Merritt, director of mortgages, said: “We’re always looking for opportunities to pass on added value to our borrowers and are delighted that market conditions have allowed us to reduce the rates on a number of products across our range.

“We will continue monitoring developments closely over the coming weeks, in order to ensure our mortgages remain as competitive as possible.”