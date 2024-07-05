You are here: Home - News -

Labour: What have they said on housing?

by:
  05/07/2024
Labour: What have they said on housing?
In a widely expected move, Labour has won the general election with a majority of 412 seats, a jump of 218 seats since 2019.

The election result ends 14 years of Conservative rule, with the party losing 249 seats to 120 seats. Off the back of Labour’s historic win, Mortgage Solutions has revisited the manifesto to look at what their plans are around housing.

(The seat figures were correct as of 10:22am)

  • Build one-and-a-half million homes over the next Parliament.
  • Giving first-time buyers “first chance” to buy homes”.
  • A “permanent, comprehensive” Mortgage Guarantee scheme to help first-time buyers.
  • Update the National Policy Planning Framework to “undo damaging Conservative changes”. This includes restoring mandatory housing targets.
  • Ensuring planning authorities have “up-to-date” Local Plans and reform the process to favour sustainable development.
  • Support local authorities by funding additional planning officers, backed by upping the rate of stamp duty charged to non-residents.
  • Use intervention powers when needed to build houses.
  • Take a “brownfield-first approach” to prioritise developing previously used land and offer “fast-track approval” of urban brownfield sites.
  • A “strategic approach” to the greenbelt land designation and release to “build more homes in the right places”. This involves releasing lower-quality “grey belt” land and introducing “golden rules” to ensure developments benefit communities and nature.
  • Build a “new generation” of new towns.
  • Bringing in “effective new mechanisms” for “cross-boundary strategic planning” so all Combined and Mayoral Authorities will have to strategically plan for housing growth and Combined Authorities will have more planning powers.
  • Reform compulsory purchase compensation rules.
  • Deliver more social and affordable homes by strengthening housebuilding, making changes to the Affordable Homes programme.
  • Prioritise building new social rented homes and review Right to Buy discounts and increase protections for newly built social housing.

When the manifesto was announced, the measures for housing were welcomed by the mortgage and property sector, as long as Keir Starmer keeps his promises.

What do you think of these pledges? Let us know in the comments below – we would love to hear from you.

