Paymentshield hires duo of partnership managers to boost GI

  • 05/07/2024
Paymentshield has promoted Frankie Selwyn and Paul Lewis to partnership managers to back its general insurance (GI) proposition.

In the roles as partnership managers, their responsibilities will be to “manage relationships with new distribution partners and explore new GI opportunities to accompany its growing referral proposition”.

They will work with new and existing Paymentshield partners to help them “leverage the benefits of GI, ensuring their clients remain fully protected”.

Selwyn has worked at Paymentshield for around five years, and before that worked at When You Move for around a year as a business development manager (BDM).

Prior to that, he was sales manager at LWSIS for under a year, and before that, he was at Thomson Reuters as a tele-appointing team manager for sales for around two years.

Lewis has been with the firm for under a year, and before that, he was the head of business development at Bridgewater Finance Group for around a year.

He was previously the managing director of Bankfield Financial Services for nearly two years, and before that, he was a sales director at All Sorted Financial Planning.

Emma Green, distribution director at Paymentshield, said: “I’m proud to announce the new roles we’ve created that will help advance our referral proposition and accelerate our plans for further growth.

“The decision was made some time ago to recruit the best talent for this position, and I’m pleased to say that Paul and Frankie step into their positions with considerable experience and knowhow behind them. I’m sure that they will make an immediate impact.”

She added: “We’re committed to providing our partners with progressive insurance solutions that mean the firms we work with can confidently discuss GI with their clients or refer their clients to us.

“We’re supporting partners to grow their GI business in whatever way works best for them. Whether their client is a first-time buyer, home mover or is remortgaging, we’re here to help advisers expertly guide their customers through the insurance purchase process.”

