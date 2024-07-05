Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 05/07/2024

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 05/07/2024

Our interview with Ying Tan talking about his first year in the role as Habito CEO and strategy for the digital broker firm also ranked highly, along with our One to One profile with Sidney Wager from Barclays.

Santander promoting Graham Sellar to the role of intermediary channel head was also popular with readers.

 

Countdown for mortgage prisoners as Consumer Duty hits closed products in July – Clark

Barclays cuts residential and buy-to-let mortgage rates

 

Santander appoints Sellar as intermediary channel head

Habito is a ‘great business’ that is ‘disrupting from within rather than externally’, CEO says

 

Accord uses stable market to slash residential and buy-to-let rates

 

Paragon Bank outlines broker relationship transformation and targets origination pilot in Q3

 

Nearly half of potential first-time buyers think general election will up buying chances

 

One to One: Sidney Wager, Barclays

 

BTL rental yields rise across all regions in England and Wales

 

 

Belmont Green Finance’s gross lending comes to £190m in 2023

