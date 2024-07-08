FIBA strikes partnership with Grant Thornton

The Financial Intermediary and Broker Association (FIBA) has teamed up with Grant Thornton’s financial services deals team.
The partnership means that FIBA members can access Grant Thornton’s “integrated, multi-disciplinary deals team” and “in-depth knowledge of the specialist finance sector”. This covers M&A trends, deal structures and valuations.
Martin Reynolds (pictured), chair of the FIBA, said: “We are pleased to welcome Grant Thornton, and the calibre of assistance it is able to provide, to our lender panel and members looking for support across their services in this sector.
“We look forward to embarking on the journey of education regarding their professional observations and understanding of elements within our sector and achieving a deeper comprehension.”
Simon Blackburn, head of financial services M&A in Grant Thornton’s corporate finance practice, added: “Grant Thornton’s financial services deals practice has a long history of working with the owners and managers of specialist lenders and intermediaries.
“Whilst sector M&A activity has been subdued in recent years due to the impact of the likes of Covid-19, rising inflation and interest rates, appetite for M&A is returning as latent customer demand remains high, interest rates appear to have stabilised and market optimism has increased.
“We look forward to sharing our sector and M&A insights with the FIBA membership and having the opportunity to demonstrate our support to the sector.’’
In February this year, the FIBA added Paragon to its lender panel.
