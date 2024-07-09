Protection Guru hires Davey as specialist distribution head

Information service firm Protection Guru has appointed Steve Davey as its head of specialist distribution.
In the newly created role at Protection Guru, he will focus on delivering the firm’s offering to help advisers working in the market.
He will also develop the firm’s research, learning and development resources and help create dedicated tools to help advisers offer such advice at scale.
He joins from Vita, where he worked for around four years, most recently as the head of protection and general insurance.
Before that, Davey worked at We Plan Group as an insurance sales manager, and before that, he was the sales team manager at Opus Energy.
He has also held roles at PHS Group, Certas Energy and constructaquote.com.
Ian McKenna, Protection Guru’s founder, said: “Protection Guru was set up to give advisers of all types the tools and other support they need to give more protection advice, more effectively and to help address the protection gap.
“We recognise the crucial role of specialist protection firms, and hence appointing someone who has walked many miles in the shoes of a volume protection adviser and understands what can really make a difference to the business they write.”
