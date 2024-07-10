You are here: Home - News -

Commercial Finance

Assetz Capital hires Roberts as development finance relationship director

by:
  • 10/07/2024
  • 0
Assetz Capital hires Roberts as development finance relationship director
Assetz Capital has appointed Mark Roberts as its development finance relationship director to spearhead growth.

In his role, Roberts will lead the growth of Assetz Capital’s development finance division and focus on growing the North West market.

He joins the business from LDS, where he was a relationship director for around four years, and before that, he was at Assetz Capital for around three years.

Before that, Roberts was at Goldcrest Finance working in bridging and development finance for more than three years. Prior to that, he was at Nationwide Building Society for a year, working on commercial property.

Andrew Charnley, Assetz Capital’s managing director, said: “The North West remains a core market for Assetz Capital, given our location and long-standing commitment to housebuilding.

“With the ongoing demand for housing nationally and in the North West not being met, with over 21,000 homes stuck in planning, it is important that we play our part in the cycle by providing access to liquidity for SME developers at the pace and reliability they deserve. We want to play our part to enable housing targets to be hit.

“We are delighted to have re-appointed Mark and welcome him back to the team. As a proven leader in the development finance space, his expertise and market knowledge will enable us to continue to grow our footprint both nationally and in the North West, as we look to hit our £300m lending milestone in the North West.”

Roberts added: “It is great to be back at Assetz, where I can use my expertise to sculpt development deals in a way that suits both borrowers’ and brokers’ needs. With the depth of liquidity and experience within the Assetz team, this is an exciting time to be back with the business to help grow our development book further.”

Assetz Capital and Aros Kapital have extended their partnership, with Assetz Capital delivering more than £200m of Aros Kapital’s funding across various markets in the UK this year.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.