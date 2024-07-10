Assetz Capital hires Roberts as development finance relationship director

Assetz Capital has appointed Mark Roberts as its development finance relationship director to spearhead growth.

In his role, Roberts will lead the growth of Assetz Capital’s development finance division and focus on growing the North West market.

He joins the business from LDS, where he was a relationship director for around four years, and before that, he was at Assetz Capital for around three years.

Before that, Roberts was at Goldcrest Finance working in bridging and development finance for more than three years. Prior to that, he was at Nationwide Building Society for a year, working on commercial property.

Andrew Charnley, Assetz Capital’s managing director, said: “The North West remains a core market for Assetz Capital, given our location and long-standing commitment to housebuilding.

“With the ongoing demand for housing nationally and in the North West not being met, with over 21,000 homes stuck in planning, it is important that we play our part in the cycle by providing access to liquidity for SME developers at the pace and reliability they deserve. We want to play our part to enable housing targets to be hit.

“We are delighted to have re-appointed Mark and welcome him back to the team. As a proven leader in the development finance space, his expertise and market knowledge will enable us to continue to grow our footprint both nationally and in the North West, as we look to hit our £300m lending milestone in the North West.”

Roberts added: “It is great to be back at Assetz, where I can use my expertise to sculpt development deals in a way that suits both borrowers’ and brokers’ needs. With the depth of liquidity and experience within the Assetz team, this is an exciting time to be back with the business to help grow our development book further.”

Assetz Capital and Aros Kapital have extended their partnership, with Assetz Capital delivering more than £200m of Aros Kapital’s funding across various markets in the UK this year.