Broker Conveyancing hires Johnson as area director

Conveyancing distributor firm Broker Conveyancing has appointed Steve Johnson (pictured) as its area director.

Johnson will cover the East Anglia and Essex regions and will start with immediate effect. He will report to Keith Young, the managing director of Broker Conveyancing.

Johnson will be responsible for supporting existing users of Broker Conveyancing and driving new adviser users to the portal.

He brings more than 20 years of experience in business development roles, mostly in the mortgage lending sector and primarily across the East of England.

This includes his most recent role at Aldermore Bank as a relationship manager, as well as senior business development manager (BDM) positions at Bank of Ireland, Bluestone, as well as Skipton Building Society, Norwich Building Society and Peterborough Building Society.

Mark Tosetti, chief executive of Broker Conveyancing, said: “We are very pleased to be announcing Steve’s appointment as area director, especially given his vast experience in a variety of business development roles, his understanding of the advice space, and his wealth of contacts across the region.

“Steve will be well-known to many advisers across both East Anglia and Essex, and they will not only find a strong advocate for their activities, but a significant provider of support and resource to those already actively involved in providing conveyancing advice, those who would like to do more, and those seeking to add this important income and advice stream to their propositions.”

Tosetti added: “In a Consumer Duty environment, consumers are coming to expect advice and recommendations across a variety of sectors, not just the mortgage. The opportunities for business and income growth are certainly there within conveyancing and any advisers or firms in Steve’s region, or indeed right across the country, who want to explore this part of the market should get in contact with us.”

Broker Conveyancing works with conveyancing firms to provide advisers and their clients with access to their panel.

The firm said it would add further resources to the business to meet growing demand in the mortgage advice and estate agency sectors.