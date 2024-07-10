Together reports record lending of £328m in one month

Specialist lender Together has broken its all-time lending record for one month, with total new lending for June coming to £328.9m.

Together said there were around 1,455 completions across the group in the month of June, which included bridging loans totalling £159.7m in lending from 631 transactions.

It also included development finance at around £29.3m, the largest on record, and community housing and healthcare lending came to £11.2m.

Chris Baguley, group channel development director at Together, said the record lending was an “incredible achievement” and said it was a result of the strong performance of sales channels across the group.

He said: “Together’s latest lending figures show the growing demand for our fast and flexible finance and are testament to a strong ethos of common-sense lending [that] runs through our business.

“We’ve helped people across the board, from family homebuyers and social housing providers to landlords, investors and large corporate developers, achieve their property ambitions during what has been a tough time for individuals and businesses.

“The reason we’ve been able to do this is because of the hard work and dedication of our colleagues, which have allowed us to deliver incredible outcomes for our customers and the UK economy.”

The lender earlier this year confirmed that it had launched a £150m development finance facility for thousands more homes across the UK.

The fund unlocks the additional finance needed for SME developers undertaking housing schemes, student accommodation, care homes, social housing and mixed-use projects.

Baguley added: “We are very pleased and proud with our overall performance in delivering a highly impressive month, and the continued support we provide through excellent customer service to streamline processes and enhance our product range.

“These improvements mean we’re well on track to meet our own growth ambitions – and our vision to be the most valued lender in the market.”