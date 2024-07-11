Alternative Bridging hires Liao as case manager

Alternative Bridging Corporation has added Sirui Liao to its case management team, which will strengthen the support that the lender provides to brokers.

Liao joins Alternative Bridging from Profound Financial Consultancy, where he worked as a mortgage administrator and assisted with all stages of buy-to-let (BTL) and residential mortgage applications.

His experience in managing pipeline business, liaising with clients and various stakeholders, and maintaining an up-to-date understanding of lending criteria has equipped him with the necessary skills for his role as case manager at Alternative Bridging.

In his new role at the specialist lender, he will report directly to Mihaela Janko, manager of the case management team.

Liao said: “I am incredibly excited to join the team at Alternative Bridging. I look forward to contributing to the company’s mission and working with a team dedicated to providing excellent service and innovative financial solutions.”

Janko said: “We are very pleased to welcome Sirui to our team. With an impressive background in the financial sector, Sirui is poised to bring valuable expertise and a fresh perspective to our case management operations. His thorough understanding of the mortgage process, attention to detail, and commitment to customer service will be instrumental in enhancing our case management capabilities and strengthening the support we provide to brokers”.

Alternative Bridging has made a number of hires in recent months, with the additions of Nasreen Khan as internal business development manager (BDM) and Beata Szejna as an underwriting assistant. The lender also promoted Paul Gavin to head of sales in April.