Molo Finance recruits Gizzy as senior BDM

Specialist lender Molo Finance has hired Andrea Gizzy as its senior business development manager (BDM) to cover North and Central London, and South East England.

Gizzy joins from CHL Mortgages, where she was a BDM for nearly four years. She also worked at Fleet Mortgages for over four years, spending two-and-a-half of those as the lender’s BDM.

The lender said Gizzy’s appointment was its final step in its expansion of the sales and distribution team, aimed at assisting the intermediary market with its range of buy-to-let (BTL) products.

Molo Finance is a fully digital lender that provides BTL mortgages to first-time landlords, experienced landlords, landlords based in the UK and non-residents based overseas.

It will lend against new builds, holiday lets, houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs).

Gizzy said: “I am happy to be joining Molo at a time of change and growth. I look forward to engaging on behalf of Molo, with the leading brokers in our lending space, many of whom I have enjoyed working with over a number of years.”

She added: “I believe the use of technology, linked with a massively experienced group of individuals, makes for a compelling proposition for advisers when placing client buy-to-let cases.”

Martin Sims, who was recently appointed distribution director at Molo Finance, added: “We are really pleased Andrea has joined the team. Her approach around serving brokers and providing service beyond that expected, matches our own aims to bring Molo into the minds of more intermediaries, more often.

“This appointment, together with others planned, ensures that we can make good on our pledges to deliver and enable a simplified client journey to be executed by our vital broker partners.”

Molo Finance completed its first securitisation in May in a £300m transaction.