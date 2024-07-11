Pexa launches API Hub to streamline conveyancing process

Property exchange platform Pexa has launched an application programming interface (API) Hub to speed up integration and improve the UK’s conveyancing process.

The API Hub hosts all of Pexa’s APIs that have been developed for the UK market, to enable lenders and law firms in the UK to access them in one place.

Pexa said the launch of the hub was a “significant development”, as it was key to powering the delivery of 48-hour remortgages. This will also be the platform for Pexa’s plan to expand into the sale and purchase market early next year.

With the range of APIs that are currently available, the Pexa platform will enable manual processes that make up property transactions to be digitised, with data being passed between lender systems, law firm systems and the Pexa platform.

The APIs can be implemented to fit a certain organisation’s requirements around budget, risk and strategy, while allowing for the automation of some parts of the transaction process.

Pexa said this would allow firms to save time and resources, reduce fraud and operational overheads, and provide a faster conveyancing process.

Using the APIs, a remortgage can be managed from start to finish through the Pexa platform within 48 hours. This works with the API automating parts of the transaction process.

Customers will also be able to view the progress of a case, with real-time updates.

The API Hub can be used with no login required and the Pexa team will be available to provide users with support.

Pexa plans to expand the Hub in the future with user guides that will further simplify customer integration.

Pexa aiming to change the UK mortgage process

Joe Pepper, UK CEO of Pexa said: “We recognise that to bring about change in the mortgage process, it needs to be as simple and easy as possible for lenders and law firms to embrace automation. Doing that means making any tech integrations with existing infrastructure as seamless as possible, and that is exactly why we have invested heavily in this new API Hub. It demonstrates Pexa’s commitment and readiness to collaborate with our market peers and work to improve the property transaction journey.

“Our work to support lenders and conveyancers alike is driving progress in the market, and we are delighted to be offering an updated suite of tools ready for immediate use that can meet the diverse needs of our partners and customers.”

Since entering the UK market in 2022, Pexa has been scaling its presence, and in May, it teamed up with NatWest to offer borrowers a 48-hour remortgage.