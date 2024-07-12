Exclusive: Quilter brings on Jenson as regional director of mortgage network

In her role, Jenson will be responsible for recruiting and onboarding mortgage and protection advisers for Quilter’s mortgage network and will report to Charlotte Nixon, proposition and distribution director at Quilter Financial Planning.

Jenson joins from Primis Mortgage Network, where she worked as a regional sales director for around six years. Before that, she was a regional director at Intrinsic Financial Services for nearly six years.

She also worked as a regional sales manager at Personal Touch Financial Services for almost two years and was a sales manager at Legal and General for around 15 years.

Nixon said: “We’re really pleased to welcome Victoria back to the team. She played a pivotal role in driving business when she was previously with us over six years ago. In her new role, she will help us further grow our mortgage network so more advisers have access to our market-leading proposition.

“This hire is the next step in the considerable investment we have made into growing our mortgage network. We remain committed to bringing new advisers into the industry and helping them progress in the profession.”

Jenson added: “I’m incredibly excited to be re-joining Quilter Financial Planning. Its flexible and broad proposition make it a great home for advisers, whatever route they want to take their careers in. I am looking forward to helping advisers take advantage of the many benefits of being part of Quilter’s mortgage network.”

Quilter has been growing its team, hiring Craig Ross as its adviser propositions head earlier this year.