Crook appointed MD of group protection at Canada Life

Dan Crook has been made managing director of group protection at Canada Life after taking on the role on an interim basis.

He has worked for the insurer for 23 years, first joining the business as a customer service representative in 2001.

Crook has held a number of roles at Canada Life, spanning business development and sales.

He has been the interim managing director since February this year.

Crook will report to Lindsey Rix-Brook, UK chief executive of Canada Life.

Rix-Broom said: “Dan has played a central role in the strategic growth of Canada Life UK’s protection business.

“His wealth of expertise and leadership will be a huge asset as we continue to capitalise on the opportunity in the group protection market and fulfil the evolving needs of our three million customers.”

Crook (pictured) added: “I am thrilled to be taking on the role of managing director of group protection and look forward to executing the next phase of our strategy. I am fortunate to have a strong team around me and together we will look to adopt new technologies, enabling us to drive innovation and relevant solutions for our customers.

“This is an exciting time for our group protection business, and for me personally too. I have always been and continue to be proud to work in the industry – helping families is at the centre of what we do, and I can’t think of a better way to spend the next period of my career.”

In 2023, Canada Life supported 4,663 families with newly accepted plans and made £523m in gross claim payments comprising group life claims, monthly group income protection payments and group critical illness claims.

It also confirmed the successful sale of its individual protection book to Countrywide Assured.