Accord Mortgages continues resi mortgage rate reduction

Accord Mortgages has made further reductions to its residential mortgage rates, making this the third round of cuts in a fortnight.

The lender is lowering pricing by as much as 0.2% on its residential products up to 90% loan to value (LTV).

This includes a five-year fix at 75% LTV for house purchase, which has been cut from 4.87% to 4.67%. This has a £995 fee.

Accord Mortgages has also reduced pricing on a two-year fixed purchase deal at 80% LTV, from 5.52% to 5.32%. This has a £995 fee, a £250 cashback incentive and a free standard valuation.

There is also a two-year fix at 90% LTV, for remortgage, which has been cut from 5.89% to 5.77%. This has a £995 fee, free remortgage legal work and a free standard valuation.

Gemma Hyland, mortgage product manager for Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to be able to reduce rates across our product range yet again, as we continue to strive to offer the best value possible to borrowers.

“We’ll continue to closely monitor market trends with a view to eyeing further such opportunities.”

Accord Mortgages lowered residential and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage rates at the start of the month, saying the stable market enabled it to reduce pricing. Last week, the lender made more reductions to its range.