Leeds BS cuts residential mortgage rates by up to 0.13%

Leeds Building Society has lowered selected residential mortgage rates by up to 0.13%, including purchase and remortgage deals.

Highlights of the residential mortgage rate cuts include a two-year fixed rate at 65% LTV with a £999 fee, which has fallen from 4.79% to 4.69%.

Leeds Building Society’s three-year fixed rate at 65% LTV with no fee has decreased from 4.89% to 4.78%.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £999 fee has decreased from 4.49% to 4.44%.

Leeds Building Society made a number of buy-to-let (BTL) and residential mortgage rate reductions at the start of this month, lowering select residential mortgage rates by up to 0.15%, shared ownership rates by up to 0.2% and limited company BTL deals by as much as 0.5%.