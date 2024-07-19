TMW cuts switcher and new business rates

The Mortgage Works (TMW) has lowered select buy-to-let (BTL) rates for new and existing customers by up to 0.25%.

TMW said that switcher and new business rates would start from 3.54%.

For new business rates, its two-year fixed new business rate for purchase and remortgage at 65% loan to value (LTV) with a 3% fee has fallen by 0.15% to 3.54%.

The firm’s five-year fixed new business rate for purchase and remortgage at 65% LTV with a 3% fee has decreased by 0.1% to 3.94%.

The company’s five-year fixed new business rate for purchase and remortgage at 75% LTV with a 3% fee has been cut by 0.15% to 3.99%.

The five-year fixed rate for new business purchase and remortgage at 65% LTV with a £1,495 fee has fallen by 0.25% to 4.44%.

On the switcher side, its two-year fixed rate at 55% LTV has fallen by 0.05% to 3.84%, along with its deal at 65% LTV. Both come with a 3% fee.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate with no fee at 55% LTV has decreased by 0.05% to 4.74%.

Joe Avarne, senior manager of BTL mortgages at TMW, said: “We are pleased to announce further rate cuts to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to brokers and landlords. These latest reductions make us one of the most competitive providers of buy-to-let mortgages in the sector, with rates now starting from 3.54%.”