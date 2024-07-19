Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/07/2024

The King’s Speech, which unveiled the government’s legislative agenda for the next five years, was among the most read stories this week.

Leasehold and rental reform, along with housebuilding, were some of the key topics outlined in the speech. Workers’ rights, rail renationalisation and energy were also discussed.

Several lenders lowered their rates this week, including TSB and NatWest, and Santander brought out a one-year fixed buy-to-let (BTL) rate.