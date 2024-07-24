Landbay releases non-portfolio BTL range

Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender Landbay has brought out a range of non-portfolio BTL products priced from 4.39%.

Landbay’s non-portfolio BTL products are aimed at landlords with three or fewer mortgaged properties.

The non-portfolio BTL deals are five-year fixed rates up to 75% loan to value (LTV) and rates start from 4.39%.

The lender has also brought out a duo of standard five-year fixed rates up to 55% LTV, and existing standard five-year fixed rates have been cut by 0.25%, with rates priced from 4.44%.

The new standard five-year fixed rate at 55% LTV with a 3% fee is 5.24%, and its option with a 2% fee is 5.44%.

Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “We are always looking to make our range as broad as possible to help our broker clients meet needs across their client base. Introducing our new non-portfolio range only proves this point, helping brokers best support those smaller landlords through a competitive range of products.

“According to our latest survey, 45% of landlords with three or less properties are looking to buy properties in the next 12 months, so it’s only right we help our brokers answer this demand.

“Then, following rate reductions earlier this week, we’re thrilled to be able to make further movements across our range, as well as introduce new 55% LTV products. As the market continues to adapt and develop, we’ll keep our ear close to [the] ground and identify opportunities to improve and expand our product range.”

The move comes after the lender lowered BTL rates yesterday by up to 0.25%.