Rosemount Financial Solutions brings on former MP Jayawardena as non-exec adviser

Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) has brought on Rt Hon Ranil Jayawardena (pictured right) as a non-executive adviser.

Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) said Jayawardena “will share his expertise and insights with Rosemount, helping the network achieve its ambitious growth plans for the future”.

Jayawardena was a Conservative MP for North East Hampshire for almost a decade and previously served as the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, as well as the Minister for International Trade and deputy chair of the Conservative Party.

He was also the chair of Trustmark, a non-executive director of SEEK Group and a board member for Great Western Railway.

Prior to becoming an MP, Jayawardena worked at Lloyds Banking Group for around seven years. Prior to that, he worked at Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council for more than seven years in various roles.

Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), said: “Being able to appoint someone of the calibre of Ranil is a huge testament to the performance of Rosemount to date. We have built a reputation for delivering a more personal experience to our ARs, providing the bespoke support that means they will truly thrive in the future, and it’s clear this is striking a chord with advisers across the industry.

“Rosemount has seen substantial increases to our AR numbers, but we are keen to push on and offer a better way of working for even greater numbers of advisers in the future. I have no doubt that with Ranil joining us, we will be able to do just that.”

Jayawardena added: “I am thrilled to be working with Rosemount. I’ve been incredibly impressed by the way that Ahmed and the rest of the senior management team have built the network, and the emphasis on bringing a ‘family’ feel for the ARs. Rosemount has a clear vision for its future, and I look forward to helping them achieve those goals.”

Rosemount recently brought on Contractor Financial as an AR along with AR firm Nurture FS by Joela Jenvey, Landbay’s former head of national accounts.