Santander slashes BTL, new-build and residential fixed rates

High street lender Santander has lowered buy-to-let (BTL), new-build and residential fixed rates by up to 0.2%.
On the residential side, its two-year residential remortgage fixed rate at 75% loan to value (LTV) with a £999 product fee is priced at 4.77%, down from 4.89%.
The lender’s three-year residential remortgage fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 product fee has decreased from 4.6% to 4.52%.
The firm’s five-year residential remortgage fixed rate at 60% LTV with no fee has fallen from 4.55% to 4.45%.
The bank’s two-year residential purchase fixed rate at 90% LTV with a £999 purchase fee has been reduced from 5.62% to 5.42%.
The firm’s three-year residential purchase fixed rate at 60% LTV with no purchase fee is now priced at 4.66%, down from 4.78%.
Its two-year fixed rate deal in the same range at 95% LTV with no purchase fee and £250 cashback has contracted from 6.05% to 5.95%.
Examples of new-build rates that have been reduced include its three-year fixed rate new-build exclusive purchase at 60% LTV, which has fallen from 4.78% to 4.66%, while its 75% LTV equivalent has decreased from 4.66% to 4.57%.
Within its BTL range, its two-year fixed rate BTL purchase mortgage at 60% LTV with a £1,749 fee has been reduced from 4.72% to 4.62%, while its remortgage deal at the same LTV with the same fee has decreased from 4.5% to 4.37%.
The lender last lowered rates nearly two weeks ago and launched a one-year fixed rate BTL mortgage around the same time.
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.