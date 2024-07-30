Santander slashes BTL, new-build and residential fixed rates

High street lender Santander has lowered buy-to-let (BTL), new-build and residential fixed rates by up to 0.2%.

On the residential side, its two-year residential remortgage fixed rate at 75% loan to value (LTV) with a £999 product fee is priced at 4.77%, down from 4.89%.

The lender’s three-year residential remortgage fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 product fee has decreased from 4.6% to 4.52%.

The firm’s five-year residential remortgage fixed rate at 60% LTV with no fee has fallen from 4.55% to 4.45%.

The bank’s two-year residential purchase fixed rate at 90% LTV with a £999 purchase fee has been reduced from 5.62% to 5.42%.

The firm’s three-year residential purchase fixed rate at 60% LTV with no purchase fee is now priced at 4.66%, down from 4.78%.

Its two-year fixed rate deal in the same range at 95% LTV with no purchase fee and £250 cashback has contracted from 6.05% to 5.95%.

Examples of new-build rates that have been reduced include its three-year fixed rate new-build exclusive purchase at 60% LTV, which has fallen from 4.78% to 4.66%, while its 75% LTV equivalent has decreased from 4.66% to 4.57%.

Within its BTL range, its two-year fixed rate BTL purchase mortgage at 60% LTV with a £1,749 fee has been reduced from 4.72% to 4.62%, while its remortgage deal at the same LTV with the same fee has decreased from 4.5% to 4.37%.

The lender last lowered rates nearly two weeks ago and launched a one-year fixed rate BTL mortgage around the same time.