Exclusive: Smartr365 and The Openwork Partnership announce platform integration

Mortgage intermeidary software firm Smartr365 has partnered with financial services network The Openwork Partnership to integrate their platforms.

Smartr365’s system will be integrated with Openwork’s proprietary back office platform ConcertHub.

The firms said this marked a “significant milestone” in the collaboration between the two companies and opened up possibilities for streamlined financial advisory services.

Through the integration via the application programming interface (API), financial advisers using ConcertHub will have access to the Smart365 features and functionalities.

The firms said the integration had already gained traction within Openwork and several large mortgage firms were benefitting from the collaboration.

This has allowed advisers to streamline their operations, increase efficiency and offer an enhanced service to clients while driving innovation, the firms said.

Conor Murphy (pictured), CEO of Smartr365, said: “This integration aligns perfectly with the wider Smartr365 philosophy of connecting the entire mortgage industry, including major lenders and distributors.

“By adopting this approach, we are able to offer disproportionate value to all parties involved, ultimately benefiting the end-users, being mortgage intermediaries and their clients.”

Richard Houghton, CEO of The Openwork Partnership, added: “We believe that Openwork is the ideal home for any high-volume mortgage broker, offering the best end-to-end technology and compliance solution in the market. By incorporating ConcertHub with Smartr365’s innovative capabilities, Openwork mortgage advisers will have the option to enhance its offering and services, for a subsidised price, making it a market-leading proposition.

“This integration also represents another leap forward in our commitment to providing our advisers with the most advanced tools and resources to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.”