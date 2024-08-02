Rosemount Financial Solutions recruits ARs in growth drive

Mortgage, protection and financial planning network Rosemount Financial Solutions has recruited a number of appointed representatives (AR) as part of its growth strategy.

The firm said advisers were attracted to its “personal touch and family feel” that it had become known for.

Over 12 advisory businesses have joined Rosemount Financial Solutions so far this year, including Ade Bakare of Mor-Invest, Jo Elwell and Sophie Kemp, both from Contractor Financial, and Rumi Miah of Rumi Mortgages.

The firm has also welcomed Charlie Parnham of WR Ethical, Elina Selepova from City Mortgage Club, Alexandra Taylor from Secure for Life Wealth Management, Aaron Tyson from Open Financial Advice, and Scott Walmsley of Scott Walmsley Financial Services.

The network has also welcomed advisers as trading styles, including Kevin Norwood, trading as Mortgage Source in Hampshire, Ian Singleton, trading as Orchard FS in Hereford, and Alistair Fitt, trading as Hereford Wealth and Financial Planning in Hereford.

Rumi Miah, director of Rumi Mortgages, said: “I was welcomed into the Rosemount ‘family’ from day one. The support from all areas of the business since then makes me feel appreciated, and not just a number.”

Elina Selepova, mortgage and protection adviser at City Mortgage Club, added: “My experience with the recruitment process was very straightforward, and I have received great support from the Rosemount team on each step of the way. They have also been a great help with any questions I’ve had since joining.”

‘Fantastic’ growth at Rosemount Financial Solutions

Ahmed Bawa (pictured), CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions, said: “The growth of Rosemount this year has been fantastic to see, and demonstrates how much advisers value the family approach we bring as a network. We know that many advisers feel they aren’t getting the sort of personalised support that they need in order to reach their potential, grow their businesses and deliver an exceptional experience to their clients.

“We are determined to do things differently at Rosemount, providing the bespoke support that means our advisers can kick on and progress. I look forward to welcoming even more advisers into the Rosemount family in the months and years ahead as we continue to change this market for the better.”

In July, the network appointed former MP Ranil Jayawardena as a non-executive adviser.