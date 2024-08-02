You are here: Home - News -

News

Rosemount Financial Solutions recruits ARs in growth drive

by:
  • 02/08/2024
  • 0
Rosemount Financial Solutions recruits ARs in growth drive
Mortgage, protection and financial planning network Rosemount Financial Solutions has recruited a number of appointed representatives (AR) as part of its growth strategy.

The firm said advisers were attracted to its “personal touch and family feel” that it had become known for. 

Over 12 advisory businesses have joined Rosemount Financial Solutions so far this year, including Ade Bakare of Mor-Invest, Jo Elwell and Sophie Kemp, both from Contractor Financial, and Rumi Miah of Rumi Mortgages. 

The firm has also welcomed Charlie Parnham of WR Ethical, Elina Selepova from City Mortgage Club, Alexandra Taylor from Secure for Life Wealth Management, Aaron Tyson from Open Financial Advice, and Scott Walmsley of Scott Walmsley Financial Services. 

The network has also welcomed advisers as trading styles, including Kevin Norwood, trading as Mortgage Source in Hampshire, Ian Singleton, trading as Orchard FS in Hereford, and Alistair Fitt, trading as Hereford Wealth and Financial Planning in Hereford. 

Rumi Miah, director of Rumi Mortgages, said: “I was welcomed into the Rosemount ‘family’ from day one. The support from all areas of the business since then makes me feel appreciated, and not just a number.” 

Elina Selepova, mortgage and protection adviser at City Mortgage Club, added: “My experience with the recruitment process was very straightforward, and I have received great support from the Rosemount team on each step of the way. They have also been a great help with any questions I’ve had since joining.” 

 

‘Fantastic’ growth at Rosemount Financial Solutions 

Ahmed Bawa (pictured), CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions, said: “The growth of Rosemount this year has been fantastic to see, and demonstrates how much advisers value the family approach we bring as a network. We know that many advisers feel they aren’t getting the sort of personalised support that they need in order to reach their potential, grow their businesses and deliver an exceptional experience to their clients.

“We are determined to do things differently at Rosemount, providing the bespoke support that means our advisers can kick on and progress. I look forward to welcoming even more advisers into the Rosemount family in the months and years ahead as we continue to change this market for the better.” 

In July, the network appointed former MP Ranil Jayawardena as a non-executive adviser.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Are housebuilders offering more incentives to potential mortgage borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.