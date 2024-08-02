Unauthorised mortgage broker charged with fraud

A man has been charged with fraud for allegedly advising on and arranging mortgages without being authorised.

Peterson Okoh appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 31 July for allegations relating to activity between January 2018 and December 2023.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) alleges that a “significant number” of mortgage applications advised on and arranged by Okoh either contained false information or were supported by forged documents.

The FCA has charged Okoh with three counts of fraud by false representation and one count of carrying on regulated activities without authorisation.

He has pleaded not guilty on all counts.

The case has been sent to Southwark Crown Court for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing on 28 August.

Okoh has been released on conditional bail with conditions of home residence, not to carry on acting as a mortgage adviser while unauthorised, and not to contact prosecution witnesses directly or indirectly pending his next appearance.