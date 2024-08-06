You are here: Home - News -

Broker Conveyancing launches two products with The Moving Portal

  • 06/08/2024
Conveyancing distributor Broker Conveyancing has released two products for its adviser users in partnership with The Moving Portal.

Advisers will now be able to offer their clients and Homebuyers Report Level 2, which includes a comprehensive assessment of a property’s condition and a professional valuation. 

The firm said the product would suit advisers who have clients that need detailed information about a property before deciding to purchase. 

Broker Conveyancing is also launching a product that gives advisers access to a Structural Engineers’ Report. This offers an analysis of the structural integrity of a property and identifies any issues that could impact its safety and value. 

The products are available to the users of Broker Conveyancing through its partnership with The Moving Portal. 

The Moving Portal operates a national panel of chartered surveyors in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, who accept instructions from mortgage advisers, independent financial advisers (IFAs), estate agents and solicitors. 

Registered users of Broker Conveyancing can add these products to their overall proposition and choose their own referral fee. 

Mark Tosetti, chief executive of Broker Conveyancing, said: “Part of the growing business focus for advisory firms is around how they broaden their product offering, ensuring clients are able to access the vast range of products and services through them, rather than having to go elsewhere. Being that one-stop shop, whether it is for the mortgage, protection, insurance, conveyancing, surveys, reports and the like, allows firms to ensure the client gets what they want and need, allows the adviser to improve their business generation and income, and also fulfils many of the regulatory aspects that now come with Consumer Duty. 

“We’re pleased once again to be working with The Moving Portal to offer these new products to our adviser users. Both the Homebuyers Report Level 2 and the Structural Engineers’ Report are designed to give the client peace of mind and ensure they have all the necessary information they need in order to make informed decisions about the property they are looking to purchase. No one wants a nasty surprise to appear later down the line when they are already financially and/or emotionally invested, and therefore, with these products, advisers can ensure everything is known upfront before any final decision is made.” 

Last month, the firm hired Steve Johnson as its area director to meet growing demand for its services.

