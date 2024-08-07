Accord Mortgages lowers BTL rates by up to 0.15%

Accord Mortgages, intermediary lending subsidiary of Yorkshire Building Society, is reducing buy-to-let (BTL) rates by up to 0.15%.

Accord Mortgages’ cuts are being made on BTL rates up to 75% loan to value (LTV) and the changes come into force from 8am tomorrow.

Two-year fixed BTL rates will fall by around 0.15%, while three- and five-year fixed BTL rates will decrease by 0.1%.

BTL tracker deals will go down by up to 0.15% for two-year deals up to 75% LTV.

Accord Mortgages’ two-year remortgage fixed rate at 60% LTV will be priced at 4.79%, down from 4.94%. It has a £1,995 fee, free standard valuation and remortgage legal service.

Its two-year fixed purchase and remortgage rate at 75% LTV falls from 5.19% to 5.04% and comes with a £995 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation.

The firm’s five-year remortgage fixed rate at 60% LTV will decrease from 4.49% to 4.39%. It is subject to a £3,495 fee, free standard valuation and remortgage legal service.

Accord Mortgages’ two-year variable tracker rate at 75% LTV for purchase and remortgage was 5.99% and will now be priced at 5.84%. It comes with a £995 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation.

Aidan Smith, BTL mortgage manager at Accord, said: “We’re so pleased to respond to market conditions and pass on the benefit of swap rates falling to our brokers and their landlord clients.

“Extending product end dates also provides the opportunity for borrowers to take advantage of the best possible product terms.”

Accord Mortgages lowered rates, including BTL rates, by up to 0.25% across its mortgage range up to 90% LTV last week.