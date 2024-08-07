Foundation Home Loans brings on Blake as chief treasury officer

Specialist lender Foundation Home Loans has hired Matt Blake (pictured) as its chief treasury officer.

In the role at Foundation Home Loans, Blake will lead the capital markets and treasury operations functions.

He joins from Pepper Money, where he was a treasurer for around two years, and before that, he spent 13 years at Together, most recently as the director of treasury.

Blake is currently a non-executive director of Yorkshire Housing, a role he has held for nearly four years, and a non-executive board member at MS Lending Group, which he has been for over a year. He has recently become a group treasury committee member at Riverside.

He will work alongside the executive committee of Foundation Home Loans, which includes George Gee, chief commercial officer, Kelly Pallister, chief operating officer, Nicola Townsend, chief risk officer and legal counsel, Chris Lomas, chief technology officer, and Noelle Doherty, CFO.

Foundation Home Loans secured a £1.25bn funding line in April and, earlier in the year, restructured into three separate brands: Buy to Let by Foundation, Residential by Foundation and Solutions by Foundation.

Pete Ball, CEO of Foundation Home Loans, said: “We have a clear direction of travel for the business and it’s vitally important we have the right people in the right roles driving us forward to meet our ambitious plans.

“This is a time of innovation for Foundation, and I’m confident we have a highly capable, experienced and dedicated team of people, both within the executive committee and the entire business, that are going to make a huge difference and contribution to the next stage in our evolution.”

Blake added: “I’m delighted to join the team at Foundation Home Loans at such an exciting time for the growth of the business. We have recently expanded the Treasury team with the recruitment of Steve Vance (capital markets director) and Adam Pallister (ALM, treasury operations director). Working with our supportive financing partners, we will seek to expand the product offering to our adviser partners and their borrower clients.”