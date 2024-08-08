You are here: Home - News -

Over 26,000 households received Section 21 eviction notices

  08/08/2024
Around 26,100 households in England are facing homelessness due to receiving a Section 21 eviction notice in 2023/24, a report has found.

According to figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, analysed by Generation Rent, this is an increase from 24,260 in 2022/23 and the highest since the series started in 2018/19.

The report added that the households facing homelessness due to landlords selling or reletting their homes hit 45,110 in the same period, which Generation Rent said was a record high and 3,000 more than the previous financial year.

Within that, 31,520 landlords were selling and 13,530 landlords were reletting.

The Labour government said that it plans to abolish Section 21 eviction notices as part of its rental reform legislation.

However, the previous Conservative government had pledged to abolish Section 21 eviction notices in 2019, and this was included in its Rental Reform Bill, but it hit a snag as it was decided that the Section 21 evictions could not be abolished until a report on the readiness of the court system was carried out.

The announcement of the election meant that the Renters Reform Bill was shelved, but many of the proposals can be found in the Renters’ Rights Bill.

Ben Twomey, chief executive of Generation Rent, said: “Our home is the foundation of our lives, but for private renters, it can be snatched away only too easily. We get just two months’ notice to move and no support with the costs of moving or raising a new deposit.

“Government plans to end Section 21 will stop thousands of people being made homeless because their landlord feels like getting a new tenant in, but we will still face insecurity if selling up is to become a valid ground for eviction.

“Where tenants face eviction for reasons beyond our control, we need more time in our homes, a longer notice period, and financial support with the costs of moving.”

