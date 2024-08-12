You are here: Home - News -

Norton Group hires Jones as bridging and commercial sales manager

by: Nellie Knapp
  • 12/08/2024
Norton Group, parent company of broker Norton Finance and lender Norton Home Loans, has appointed Daniel Jones (pictured) as its bridging and commmercial sales manager.

As the bridging and commercial sales manager, Jones will head up the bridging and commercial loans department, where he will supervise both the existing relationships with intermediaries and focus on establishing relationships with new brokers.

He will also manage the existing client base at Norton Group.

Jones joins from Reparo Finance, where he worked as a senior business development manager (SBDM) specialising in first and second charge secured lending for around five years.

Prior to that, he was a local BDM for Lloyds Bank for around a year, and before that, he was a local business manager for over a decade at the bank.

Paul Stringer, managing director at Norton Group, said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Dan to the Norton Group. He has a vast amount of experience in both bridging and commercial lending and will prove an invaluable asset to enable the continued growth of this division within Norton. I am looking forward to working with him whilst he helps the group further expand his department.”

Jones said that he is “delighted” to join Norton Group as it approaches its “50th anniversary”.

He added: “My career has provided me with a broad experience in the second charge and bridging market and I am passionate about building lasting relationships with brokers and have successfully collaborated with businesses across various sectors throughout my career.”

Norton Group has been growing its team, recently hiring Rachel Wilks as its operations director.

Nellie Knapp

