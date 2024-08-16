You are here: Home - News -

News

Editor’s picks for the week – 16/08/2024

  • 16/08/2024
Each week, the editorial team of Mortgage Solutions will select our highlights of the week for your enjoyment.

The buy-to-let (BTL) market was a key area of focus this week, with one report suggesting that a third of landlords are planning to refinance in the next year, presenting an opportunity for brokers to get into contact with landlord customers.

There were also some interesting trends reported in OSB Group’s results, which showed that five-year fixed rates were still the dominant choice for BTL landlords but that short-term fixed rates were growing in popularity, indicating more confidence in the base rate and mortgage pricing outlook. The report also signalled that limited company was an area of growth.

Holiday lets also came under scrutiny, with the government confirming that the furnished holiday let scheme would be abolished from next year. Ben Handley, tax partner at BDO, outlined some key considerations for holiday let and BTL landlords, including looking at extra tax they would pay and considering gifting or sale options.

Another story that caught our eye was that a third of buyers were delaying property purchases due to high costs and interest rates, rising among first-time buyers, according to research from Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB). Ben Thompson, deputy CEO of MAB, said that products that include rental payments and extending mortgage terms could be ways to help borrowers get on the property ladder.

We also asked mortgage brokers and industry experts what regulation they would want to see simplified or scrapped by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), following the announcement last week that they were consulting on regulation. Simplification and affordability were two areas that were highlighted.

Finally, we sat down with Word On The Street founder Michael Street to discuss his strategy and outlook for the specialist lending market.

A third of landlords plan to refinance in the next year in ‘sizeable opportunity’ for brokers

Almost a third of buyers delay property purchase due to high costs and interest rates

Simplify or scrap – mortgage experts weigh in on FCA’s call for streamlining ideas

Word On The Street wants to be ‘go-to broker’ in specialist lending, founder says

Govt confirms FHL scheme abolishment with landlords urged to consider options

