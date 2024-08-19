Conveyancing Association adds WNS as affiliate member

The Conveyancing Association (CA) has appointed WNS, a provider of digitally led business process management solutions, an affiliate member.

WNS works with customers across several industries to create digital solutions in customer experience services, finance and accounting, HR, procurement, and research and analytics by leveraging its expertise across domain, technology, and processes.

In the conveyancing sector, WNS works with several large and mid-sized firms and law firms to help them “achieve operational and customer experience excellence through streamlined back-office processes including contract drafting, mortgage review and freehold and leasehold title checks”.

WNS will take part in future trade body events this year and next year and attend the CA’s annual conference and dinner.

Nicky Heathcote (pictured), non-executive chair of the CA, said: “We are very pleased to welcome WNS as the CA’s newest affiliate member and are looking forward to working with them, introducing the business to our members, and seeing them take a full part in the association’s events and next year’s conference.

“Becoming an affiliate member shows the importance stakeholders place on the conveyancing sector and the CA’s place within it, and all our affiliates provide insight and resource[s], which help us drive our work streams and objectives. We’re sure WNS will be a key affiliate member within the association for many years to come.”

Himanshu Bhardwaj, business unit head of high-tech and professional services at WNS, said: “WNS is committed to deliver transformational outcomes to the legal fraternity with domain expertise coupled with advanced proprietary operational excellence frameworks and flexible engagement models.

“As an extension to that, we are excited to be included among the CA’s affiliate members and look forward to effectively engaging with the members and serving the fraternity in the UK.”