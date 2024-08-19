You are here: Home - News -

News

Conveyancing Association adds WNS as affiliate member

by:
  • 19/08/2024
  • 0
Conveyancing Association adds WNS as affiliate member
The Conveyancing Association (CA) has appointed WNS, a provider of digitally led business process management solutions, an affiliate member.

WNS works with customers across several industries to create digital solutions in customer experience services, finance and accounting, HR, procurement, and research and analytics by leveraging its expertise across domain, technology, and processes.

In the conveyancing sector, WNS works with several large and mid-sized firms and law firms to help them “achieve operational and customer experience excellence through streamlined back-office processes including contract drafting, mortgage review and freehold and leasehold title checks”.

WNS will take part in future trade body events this year and next year and attend the CA’s annual conference and dinner.

Nicky Heathcote (pictured), non-executive chair of the CA, said: “We are very pleased to welcome WNS as the CA’s newest affiliate member and are looking forward to working with them, introducing the business to our members, and seeing them take a full part in the association’s events and next year’s conference.

“Becoming an affiliate member shows the importance stakeholders place on the conveyancing sector and the CA’s place within it, and all our affiliates provide insight and resource[s], which help us drive our work streams and objectives. We’re sure WNS will be a key affiliate member within the association for many years to come.”

Himanshu Bhardwaj, business unit head of high-tech and professional services at WNS, said: “WNS is committed to deliver transformational outcomes to the legal fraternity with domain expertise coupled with advanced proprietary operational excellence frameworks and flexible engagement models.

“As an extension to that, we are excited to be included among the CA’s affiliate members and look forward to effectively engaging with the members and serving the fraternity in the UK.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Are housebuilders offering more incentives to potential mortgage borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.