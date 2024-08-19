OMS improves efficiency of protection platform

The integration of Ipipeline’s SolutionBuilder with broker processing platform One Mortgage System (OMS) has been upgraded to improve broker efficiency.

OMS said this would allow users of the platform to generate more accurate pricing suggestions while benefitting from increased flexibility and greater efficiency when creating quotes.

Users of the platform can send their clients’ details directly to SolutionBuilder and product custom quotes. OMS said it updated the way this was presented to show client details more effectively and allow users to select up to two application to quote protection benefits.

This is also expected to make the display of quotes saved in SolutionBuilder more readable when imported back into OMS. The platform’s other existing features, such as the ability to download documents and apply directly through OMS, will remain in place.

The firm said the updates would allow brokers to spend less time on administrative tasks and focus on delivering a good service to clients.

Neal Jannels (pictured), managing director of OMS, said: “For the past five years, our partnership with Ipipeline has been transformative for OMS and our growing user base. This collaboration has unlocked substantial revenue streams and provided a valuable retention tool for mortgage intermediaries across the UK.

“This partnership will continue to evolve, driving greater engagement around the protection conversation at critical points in the mortgage journey through intelligent and intuitive tools, creating a simpler, superior, and more accurate user experience. And this is just the beginning of our improvement journey.”

Steve White, key account manager at Ipipeline, added: “It is a joy to work with forward-thinking partners who keep improving their solutions. Working together to improve the protection buying process, we are helping more people be protected.”

OMS is an end-to-end processing platform that covers varying product areas including residential, buy to let (BTL), second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance, and protection. It first partnered with Ipipeline in 2019.

Last month, there were a record number of applications and completions submitted through the OMS platform.