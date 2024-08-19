You are here: Home - News -

News

OMS improves efficiency of protection platform

by:
  • 19/08/2024
  • 0
OMS improves efficiency of protection platform
The integration of Ipipeline’s SolutionBuilder with broker processing platform One Mortgage System (OMS) has been upgraded to improve broker efficiency.

OMS said this would allow users of the platform to generate more accurate pricing suggestions while benefitting from increased flexibility and greater efficiency when creating quotes. 

Users of the platform can send their clients’ details directly to SolutionBuilder and product custom quotes. OMS said it updated the way this was presented to show client details more effectively and allow users to select up to two application to quote protection benefits. 

This is also expected to make the display of quotes saved in SolutionBuilder more readable when imported back into OMS. The platform’s other existing features, such as the ability to download documents and apply directly through OMS, will remain in place. 

The firm said the updates would allow brokers to spend less time on administrative tasks and focus on delivering a good service to clients. 

Neal Jannels (pictured), managing director of OMS, said: “For the past five years, our partnership with Ipipeline has been transformative for OMS and our growing user base. This collaboration has unlocked substantial revenue streams and provided a valuable retention tool for mortgage intermediaries across the UK.

“This partnership will continue to evolve, driving greater engagement around the protection conversation at critical points in the mortgage journey through intelligent and intuitive tools, creating a simpler, superior, and more accurate user experience. And this is just the beginning of our improvement journey.” 

Steve White, key account manager at Ipipeline, added: “It is a joy to work with forward-thinking partners who keep improving their solutions. Working together to improve the protection buying process, we are helping more people be protected.” 

OMS is an end-to-end processing platform that covers varying product areas including residential, buy to let (BTL), second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance, and protection. It first partnered with Ipipeline in 2019.

Last month, there were a record number of applications and completions submitted through the OMS platform.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Are housebuilders offering more incentives to potential mortgage borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.