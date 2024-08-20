Ceta Insurance’s reward programme reaches 1,000-member milestone

Sourcing system provider Ceta Insurance has announced that its broker and independent financial adviser (IFA) reward programme has reached the 1,000-member milestone.

The initiative offers exclusive benefits to insurance brokers, mortgage advisers and IFAs when they place business through the Ceta Insurance Infinity quote and buy platform.

The programme was launched in 2020 and is free to join.

Through the reward scheme, brokers can earn points for each new business case they write and exchange the points for vouchers or a pre-paid MasterCard. Ceta Insurance will give £5 for every 50 points.

Its voucher partners include Starbucks, Amazon, Ticketmaster, Mitchells and Butler, and John Lewis.

Members can also receive early access to new product launches and services from Ceta Insurance.

James O’Hara, commercial director at Ceta Insurance, said: “Working with Ceta has never been more rewarding. Our Infinity platform has revolutionised the way brokers and IFAs can access non-standard insurance for their clients, and we thank them for their loyalty with an ever-growing selection of rewards.

“Not only are we delivering a leading range of products and superior experience, but we are also boosting the value we deliver to our vital distribution partners.”

He added: “I’m delighted that our rewards programme has proved to be so popular amongst intermediaries. It is a good reflection of our approach – offering a ‘large’ insurer attitude to tech and solutions, but with a level of personal service and appreciation that’s simply no longer offered by big insurers in the mid-market segment.”

The Ceta Insurance Infinity Platform helps users find property insurance solutions from a panel of providers to cover non-standard risks.