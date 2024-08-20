Former Stonebridge owner SDL group chair Bloomer missing in yacht accident off Sicily

According to news reports, Bloomer and his wife Judy Bloomer are among those missing after the Bayesian yacht sank off the coast of Sicily, near Porticello in the North West of the island, early on Monday morning due to bad weather.

Reports say that around six people are missing, including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah. There were around 22 people on board, with 15 surviving and one body having been identified as the ship’s cook.

Bloomer has been the chair of Morgan Stanley International for nearly eight years, and is also the chair of insurance company Hiscox, legal and business service firm DWF and European fund manager Arrow Global.

He is also the chair of SDL Group Holdings, a role he has held for around 10 years. The firm previously owned mortgage network Stonebridge.

Stonebridge was founded in 1988, with SDL Group – then known as Shepherd Direct – acquiring a 49% stake in the business in 2015. The firm went on to grow its stake to 100% in 2018.

SDL Group has since been separated, with Mortgage and Surveying Services set up as a trading division in 2019. Stonebridge and SDL Surveying now sit in this area of the business.

It is understood that while SDL Group does not own the business anymore, there are still a lot of connections between the firms, with many people aware of Bloomer or knowing him directly.

The network has over 1,100 mortgage and protection advisers with over £12bn of mortgage lending per year, according to its website.

Rob Clifford, chief executive of Stonebridge, said: “This is shocking news, and we await in hope for a positive outcome. Meanwhile, we have sent our heartfelt wishes to Jonathan’s family at this anxious and terrible time.”

The investigation and rescue operation are ongoing.