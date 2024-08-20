Halifax lowers PT and further advance rates; TMW cuts BTL pricing – round-up

Halifax’s changes apply from today.

Pricing across the range is personalised and brokers can view options when they submit a mortgage enquiry on behalf of their client.

Halifax has made several adjustments to its mortgage products and, earlier this month, lowered rates below 4%. Halifax has also updated its non-sterling income and shared ownership criteria to accept a wider range of currencies.

The Mortgage Works lowers BTL new business rates

The Mortgage Works will reduce select buy-to-let (BTL) new business rates by up to 0.1%, with pricing starting from 3.49%.

Within its BTL new business range, its two-year fixed purchase and remortgage deal at 75% loan to value (LTV) will decrease by 0.1% to 4.64%. This is subject to a £1,495 fee.

The firm’s five-year fixed purchase and remortgage rate at 75% LTV with a £1,495 fee will go down by 0.05% to 4.29%.

Within its BTL new business limited company range, the two-year purchase, remortgage and further advance fixed rate at 75% LTV with a 3% fee will be reduced by 0.05% to 4.79%.

Joe Avarne, senior manager of BTL mortgages at TMW, said: “TMW is committed to providing landlords and brokers a broad range of options to meet their varying needs. These latest reductions continue to make The Mortgage Works one of the most competitive providers of buy-to-let mortgages in the sector with rates starting from 3.49%.”