Skipton BS reduces mortgage rates

Skipton Building Society has made rate reductions across more than 20 of its mortgage deals, with cuts of up to 0.37%.

Changes have been made to the mutual’s two- and five-year fixed rate mortgages.

This includes a two-year fixed deal at 85% loan to value (LTV) with a £1,495 fee, which now has a rate of 4.97%, down from 5.31%.

At 95% LTV, Skipton Building Society has reduced the rate of a five-year fixed deal by 0.11% to 5.19%.

The mutual has also introduced new products for borrowers with a smaller deposit.

There is a two-year fixed option at 95% LTV with £500 cashback and a rate of 5.82%. The five-year fixed alternative has a rate of 5.28%.

The changes will be available from 21 August and outgoing options will be withdrawn at 10pm on 20 August.

In its half-year results, Skipton Building Society said first-time buyers made up more than two-fifths of its business in the first six months of 2024, which was up on a share of 31% during the same period last year. The mutual posted a profit of £118.8m for the period, up from £112.7m in H1 2023.

This revelation came after Skipton Group released its first affordability report, detailing the barriers faced by first-time buyers when getting on the property ladder. Its research found that the majority – 80% – of first-time buyers did not have enough savings to be able to purchase a home in their local area.