Nationwide hires Briffitt as head of intermediary sales and new build

  • 22/08/2024
Nationwide has appointed James Briffitt to the newly created role of head of intermediary sales and new build.

Briffitt will be responsible for leading Nationwide’s intermediary sales teams and overseeing its new-build proposition. 

He will report to Ian Andrew, Nationwide’s director of intermediary relationships. 

Briffitt has worked for the mutual for 12 years, most recently as regional manager for London and the South East. Prior to joining Nationwide, he was at Legal and General and Northern Rock. 

He also has extensive experience in the intermediary and new-build markets. 

Briffitt (pictured) said: “I’m delighted to be given this opportunity and look forward to working with intermediaries, developers and specialist new-build brokers across the country. 

“Intermediary business is hugely important to both Nationwide and The Mortgage Works and we are determined to continue delivering a market-leading proposition in both the residential and buy-to-let [BTL] markets”.

Andrew added: “I’m delighted that James is stepping into the role of head of intermediary sales and new build.

“His extensive experience and deep understanding of the residential, buy-to-let and new-build markets, along with his passion, drive and vision for the future, means he is the ideal candidate to help us further strengthen our position in the intermediary sector.” 

Nationwide adjusted its new-build offering earlier this month, with increases to its maximum loan-to-value (LTV) limits.

