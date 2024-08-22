Remortgage activity rises by a fifth in July – LMS

The number of remortgages completed in July was 20% up on the previous month, as nearly half of borrowers opted for a five-year fix, data from a conveyancing provider found.

The LMS Monthly Remortgage Snapshot showed that a five-year fixed rate was the most popular product type for refinancing borrowers in July.

A two-year fix was the second-most popular choice for people refinancing, with 44% going for this option. Just 7% of borrowers chose a three-year fix, 2% went for a 10-year fix and 2% selected a tracker mortgage.

Only 2% of people chose a different kind of product from the aforementioned.

Shifting back to remortgages

The LMS data also showed there was a 26% rise in instructions for remortgage in July.

Nick Chadbourne (pictured), CEO of LMS, said Q4 was usually a busy time for product expiries, and this year was no different.

He added: “Looking further ahead, I feel we are on the cusp of some meaningful activity. We expect a 15-20% increase in product changes next year, and with the automation and improvements in remortgage conveyancing, we may see a move away from product transfers and a shift to full remortgage switching.”

The overall cancellation rate for remortgages increased by 26% month-on-month, while there was a 3% fall in the case pipeline.

Nearly half of remortgagors increase loan size

Some 45% of people who remortgaged in July increased their loan size, by an average of £20,243. This aligned with 26% of borrowers saying the main reason they refinanced was to release equity from their homes.

Nearly a fifth – 19% – of borrowers reduced their loan size, by £15,561 on average.

For the 68% of people who saw their monthly payments rise after remortgaging, there was a £367.03 average increase in costs.

Some 11% of remortgagors saw no change in their monthly mortgage payments, while 21% saw this reduce by £304.20 on average.

Chadbourne said: “The recent reductions in mortgage rates from a number of large lenders bode well for customers coming to the end of a fixed rate.

“But let’s remember that many of these customers were on historically low rates, so they are in for a bit of a shock – hopefully, the recent reductions soften the blow.”

Remortgaging for security

The vast majority – 71% – of people who chose a fixed rate deal when remortgaging in July did so to have security over their monthly outgoings.

A tenth selected a fixed rate as they were worried about the economic climate, while 12% were influenced by their broker.

Two-fifths of remortgagors predicted rates would rise over the next year, 13% said this would happen further in the future and 47% had no expectations for interest rates to go up.