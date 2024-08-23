You are here: Home - News -

Leeds BS and Furness BS trim mortgage rates – round-up

  • 23/08/2024
Leeds Building Society has lowered mortgage rates for new and existing borrowers by up to 0.35%.

After the changes, which will take effect today, Leeds Building Society’s lowest mortgage rate will be 4.09%. 

This relates to the five-year fixed rate up to 75% loan to value (LTV), which has fallen from 4.44% to 4.09%. This product has a £999 completion fee and is available for either purchase or remortgage. 

The fee-free option at the same tier has been lowered from 4.57% to 4.22%. 

Also at 75% LTV, there is a three-year fixed rate, which has been reduced from 4.85% to 4.6%. This product has no fee and is available for either purchase or remortgage. 

Leeds Building Society has also cut the rate of a two-year fix up to 65% LTV from 5.1% to 4.79%. This is available for purchase and remortgage and offers £500 cashback on completion. 

Jonathan Thompson, senior mortgage manager at Leeds Building Society, said: “We’ve already made a number of cuts in rates across our mortgages over the past few weeks, but we continuously look to stay as competitive as possible.

“Our latest reductions relate to a range of purchase and remortgage products as we seek to support a variety of different types of borrowers to get the home they want or a better deal on an existing mortgage.” 

 

Furness BS cuts residential and BTL mortgage rates 

Furness Building Society reduced rates across residential and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages by as much as 0.35%. 

This includes a two-year fix for residential purchase up to 80% LTV, now priced at 4.85%. The five-year fixed option has a rate of 4.54%. 

Both products have a £999 fee and £250 cashback for first-time buyers. 

Across its BTL range, Furness Building Society has adjusted rates, and its lowest priced deal is a two-year fix up to 65% LTV with a rate of 4.69%. 

Jonathan Cartlidge, head of member and broker strategy at Furness Building Society, said: “We are excited to roll out this new range of products to brokers across England, Scotland, and Wales.

“While maintaining our competitive edge, it’s important to highlight that we do not use credit scoring. Instead, each case is carefully reviewed by an experienced underwriter, enabling us to handle complex cases with a flexible and personalised approach.” 

