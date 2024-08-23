Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 23/08/2024

Warnings from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) that insurers and brokers are failing to show fair value to customers was among the most read stories this week.
The regulator said that there were still concerns in the insurance space about the pricing of products, but progress had been made on the governance and oversight of product design, management, review and distribution.
Mortgage rate cuts were also still popular, with several high street lenders continuing to compete this week on price, with hefty rate cuts. This includes Barclays, Virgin Money, HSBC, Nationwide and NatWest, to name a few.
Other stories that ranked highly this week among readers were the exclusive news of a new mortgage network, Refresh Mortgage Network, launching with a fixed-fee subscription model, and the unfortunate news that former SDL Group chair Jonathan Bloomer and his wife tragically died in a yacht accident off the coast of Sicily.
Insurers and brokers still not demonstrating fair value, FCA warns
Nationwide cuts mortgage rates with sub-4% deals available; TSB cuts FTB and homemover deals – round-up
Former Stonebridge owner SDL group chair Bloomer missing in yacht accident off Sicily
Renters’ Rights Bill: The pros and cons for landlords – Michaelides
Barclays and Virgin Money lower mortgage rates – round-up
Halifax lowers PT and further advance rates; TMW cuts BTL pricing – round-up
Exclusive: Refresh Mortgage Network to launch with fixed-fee subscription model
Nationwide hires Briffitt as head of intermediary sales and new build
UK has ‘slowest’ housing transaction process, research finds
Average mortgage rates fall as lenders focus on low LTVs – Rightmove
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.