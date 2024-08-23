Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 23/08/2024

Warnings from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) that insurers and brokers are failing to show fair value to customers was among the most read stories this week.

The regulator said that there were still concerns in the insurance space about the pricing of products, but progress had been made on the governance and oversight of product design, management, review and distribution.

Mortgage rate cuts were also still popular, with several high street lenders continuing to compete this week on price, with hefty rate cuts. This includes Barclays, Virgin Money, HSBC, Nationwide and NatWest, to name a few.

Other stories that ranked highly this week among readers were the exclusive news of a new mortgage network, Refresh Mortgage Network, launching with a fixed-fee subscription model, and the unfortunate news that former SDL Group chair Jonathan Bloomer and his wife tragically died in a yacht accident off the coast of Sicily.