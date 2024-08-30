The Mortgage Lender cuts BTL rates and adds fee-saver deals

The firm is cutting BTL rates for five-year fixed rate offerings at 75% loan to value (LTV) and portfolio multi-loan deals.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a 5% fee will fall from 5.06% to 4.96%.

Its portfolio multi-loan five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a 2% fee will decrease from 5.72% to 5.62%.

The lender’s house in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit block (MUB) deals will also reduce. For instance, its five-year fixed rate with 2% fee will go down from 5.91% to 5.81%.

The BTL fee-saver rates for purchase and remortgage start from 6.06%. It has one free standard valuation and £250 cashback.

Steve Griffiths (pictured), chief commercial officer at TML, said: “We’re pleased to be able to offer our brokers and their clients a further rate reduction. Affordability across the market has been improving for landlords with rates reducing and rents increasing, and we’re thrilled to be able to support professional landlords secure affordable rates that will enable them to both remortgage and make new purchases.

“At TML, we are committed to supporting our brokers and their clients, providing the best possible rates so they can get closer to their property goals.”